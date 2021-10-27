Easypaisa Partners with Munsalik Digital to Digitize Microfinance Sector

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, has partnered with Munsalik Digital (MDPL) to streamline the latter’s operational capabilities. Through this partnership, Munsalik will be able to disburse and collect loan repayments through Easypaisa’s widespread branchless banking network, thereby introducing efficiencies, process standardization, and improving the customer’s journey. MDPL has been digitizing the customer on-boarding process for microfinance institutions via a loan management system (LMS) and this partnership with Easypaisa will help in providing seamless integration through open APIs.

Easypaisa has been at the forefront of constantly bringing innovation in the digital financial landscape through the power of collaboration and technology and this partnership with Munsalik Digital is another step in this regard. The platform is broadening horizons for a variety of its partners to innovate Pakistan’s financial ecosystem and introduce the masses to easy, convenient, and secure digital financial services.

Commenting on the development, Shahzad Khan, Head of Channels, Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank stated:

“Digitizing Pakistan’s financial landscape is a task that is imperative, yet it will take collective efforts from all the players who have a stake in the economy. At Easypaisa, we are putting forward our best to provide all the key stakeholders with a common platform through which they can offer their services in a seamless manner. This partnership with Munsalik will be a major step in our mission drive of building a cashless economy for all Pakistanis”.

Munsalik’s CEO, Syed Mohsin Ahmed stated

“The partnership with Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank is of critical importance in these early days of Munsalik’s journey because it provides access to a well-established digital payment partner, thereby enabling our members who are using Munsalik’s Shared Services Platform for loan disbursements and repayments. This partnership also brings us one step further in delivering on the financial inclusion mandate put forth in the National Financial Inclusion Strategy”

With almost 10 Million monthly active users on the Easypaisa App across the Android and iOS platforms, Easypaisa is the most used Pakistani App across all categories. Easypaisa remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society by creating value through the power of collaboration & technology.