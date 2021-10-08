Electric Cars, News

Electric car battery dropped by nearly 87% in just 13 years

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 37 sec read>

With the rise of the electric vehicle industry, numerous automotive companies are heading towards the future of transportation. This also has increased the competition among numerous automobile giants such as Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG), the Stellantis Group, Daimler AG, the BMW Group, General Motors, Ford Motor, the Hyundai Group of Companies, BYD, SAIC, and GWM. In a nutshell, each company is introducing its electric vehicle to remain prominent in the industry.

Overall, the consistent competition has also led to the rise of high-end innovation in regards to EV features and materials up to the point that the development cost of EV batteries and components has decreased exponentially.

According to recent reports, the cost of lithium-ion battery packs fell by 87 percent between 2008 and 2021. Moreover, the cost of a usable battery capacity is $157 per kilowatt-hour in comparison to the high-end price 13 years ago. In addition, the cost is further expected to drop as it is proportional to the magnitude in numerous levels in terms of chemistry, production, module design, and production. These levels are progressing at a rapid pace.

Electric Vehicles
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Safer sign-ins: a farce or a reality?

in News, Technology
Oct 8, 2021  ·  

Careem Customer Playbook – 11 things you absolutely need to know

in News
Oct 8, 2021  ·  

ZONERGY’s offering Cutting edge Solar Products for Pakistani Market

in News
Oct 8, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Global chip shortage to last until 2023