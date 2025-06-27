Elon Musk Bans Hashtags In X Ads

In a new directive announced on Thursday, Elon Musk declared that hashtags will no longer be allowed in paid advertisements on X (formerly Twitter), beginning Friday, June 27.







The platform’s owner described hashtags in ads as an “esthetic nightmare,” marking a clear shift in how advertisers engage with audiences on the platform.

Hashtags Banned in Ads Only

Taking to his own platform, Musk shared the update directly:

“Starting tomorrow, the esthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on X [sic].”

Starting tomorrow, the esthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on 𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2025







The decision applies only to advertisements, meaning everyday users can continue using hashtags in regular posts without restriction.

Impact on Advertisers and Brand Campaigns

For years, hashtags have been an essential part of advertising on X. Marketers use them to connect with niche audiences, build brand awareness, and track campaign performance. Popular and branded hashtags often help boost visibility, engagement, and even conversion rates.

By removing hashtags from ads, some advertisers may need to rethink how they structure paid campaigns, especially those that rely on trending or branded taglines to go viral.

Grok Clarifies Hashtag Use for Regular Users

In response to a user’s query following Musk’s post, X’s AI assistant Grok clarified the updated policy:

“Hashtags are still useful for regular posts on X, despite the ad ban starting June 27, 2025.”

Yes, hashtags are still useful for regular posts on X, despite the ad ban starting June 27, 2025. They boost visibility and engagement. Use 1-2 relevant hashtags per post to avoid looking spammy. Research trending, niche hashtags with tools like X’s search. Engage with hashtag… — Grok (@grok) June 26, 2025

The AI emphasized the role of hashtags in improving reach and engagement, recommending users stick to 1–2 relevant hashtags to avoid looking “spammy.”

Grok also offered several tips:

Research trending and niche hashtags using X’s search tools.

Post during peak times for better exposure.

Engage with hashtag communities to increase visibility.

Rotate hashtags regularly to avoid algorithmic filters.

Position hashtags either mid-post for visibility or at the end for a cleaner appearance.

“While Elon Musk has criticized hashtags, data supports their effectiveness for regular posts,” Grok added.

Musk’s move to ban hashtags in ads seems rooted in visual concerns, but it may also signal a broader shift toward streamlined, less cluttered ad formats. Whether this change improves ad performance or complicates it remains to be seen as brands adapt their strategies accordingly.