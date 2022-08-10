Elon Musk told 76-year-old dad Errol to ‘keep quiet’ via text message after he said he wasn’t proud of his son, report says

Elon Musk has reportedly sent Errol Musk a text message asking him to “stay quiet” after he stated he wasn’t proud of his kid.

Musk told the Daily Mail Australia that he had misinterpreted a question in a recent radio interview by saying “no” when asked if he was proud of Elon.

“I ignored her question about being proud. “I didn’t recognize it until I listened to the audio afterward,” he told the newspaper.

“Ask any parent whether they are proud of their son, and they will tell you that they have been proud of them since the day they were born.”

Nonetheless, Errol stated that his three daughters, Alexandra, Asha, and Tosca, did not speak to him for several days after his Australian radio statements.

“Elon knows that’s false, so he’d never be unhappy about it.” “He simply chuckles at these stuff,” Errol remarked.

He claimed to the Daily Mail that Elon texted him after his statements, saying, “Dad, the press plays you like a fiddle, so just be quiet.”

Errol added of his children during the 20-minute radio interview, “They’ve seen a lot of things, and we’ve done a lot of things together, but Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark.”

Despite Tesla and SpaceX’s success, Errol stated that his kid is “not as happy as he’d want to be” since he “feels like he’s behind schedule” with his enterprises.

Currently, Elon Musk is being sued by Twitter for rejecting a $44 billion acquisition offer, but he has countersued the platform. The matter is scheduled to be heard in a Delaware court in October.

