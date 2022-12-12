Elon Musk,An Apple Hater:Raises The Price Of Twitter Blue For iPhone Users And Cheaper For Others

Elon Musk, chief of Tesla had called App store 30% fee a “tax on the internet”

Twitter Blue subscription roll out is not working for everyone across the world

The new pricing related development comes days after Musk’s misunderstanding with Apple

Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, a chief of Tesla decided to shuts down its subscription services. After users pretended to well-known people or organizations to obtain fake verification.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new CEO, reportedly stops it’s advertising on the platform. During Twitter’s Blue suspension and even disputed Apple’s secret 30% tax.

According to the reports, Twitter Blue could be available for $7 instead of $8 for its users.Whereas, the Android prices are still unclear. Whereas, the Blue subscription could become costly as Google Play levies similar cuts on in-app purchases.

Though, everyone was aware that it was just a processing fee. However, in this regard, Twitter is trying to finalize the new prices for Twitter Blue. Moreover, if the users signs up using Twitter’s website.

According to the plan Twitter Blue will cost a single person around $7 per month. On the other hand, it will cost $11 per month of the user if the users tries to register through Twitter app on an iPhone.

However, the mentioned additional cost will counterbalance Apple’s 30% payment processing cost.

Besides, it is very important to mention it here that other subscription services have attempted to avoid this tax earlier in the past. In contrast, users will likely sign up through the website for to the difference on prices.

However, the change comes as a result of Twitter’s chief desire to circumvent the App store’s 30% tax cuts down from any subscriptions and purchases.

Elon Musk became vocal about his opposition to this unexpected policy. Phill Schiller, head of the app store, has also left Twitter.

Additionally, many expressed vocal criticism about the future of the website and uncertainty over. Whether Twitter will continue to be available on Apple’s store. Due to the significant concerns about content moderation and the re-instatements of numerous controversial figures on social media.

The above mentioned things happened after Musk took a tour of the Apple HQ and had a discussion with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Whereas, the conflict between Apple and Musk significantly de-escalated. As a result, Apple fully started again advertising on Twitter and gave Musk an assurance that the app will not be down from the App store.

On the other hand, not all developers are eligible for the 30% App store tax break. However, developers who are making less than $1 million per year are eligible to contribute 15% of the subscription price to Apple.

