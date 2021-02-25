Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk’s $15 Billion Tweet

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 49 sec read>

Elon Musk has lost the status of being the world’s richest person after an 8.6% decline of Tesla shares on Monday, which wiped out $15.2 from his net worth. The decline was caused due to Musk’s tweet over the weekend saying that the prices of Bitcoin and its rival “do seem high.”  The message was bound to hurt Tesla, considering Tesla’s $1.5 billion investment two weeks prior.

Bloomberg reported that “Musk dropped to second on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index of the world’s 500 richest people with a net worth of $183.4 billion — down from a peak of $210 billion in January.”

Bitcoin, which has seen a surge of over 400% over the last year, continued to slide for a second day on Tuesday, at one point slipping below $50,000. The slide continued in parallel to Tesla shares that continued their slide in early trading in New York, dropping by 5.2% to $677.50.

Bloomberg has termed this as upping of the Twitter game by Elon Musk. “Elon Musk has upped his Twitter game, sending holders of Bitcoin and Tesla Inc. scrambling during another bout of self-reflection.”, added the financial media reporting company.

This is not the first time that the famous inventor has sent shockwaves down his own company. Elon Musk has similarly ruffled a lot of feathers with his tweets multiple times in the past.

Read More: Bitcoin and Ethereum prices ‘seem high’: Elon Musk

Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin Elon Musk
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Bitcoin suffers its biggest single-day plunge in history

in Cryptocurrency
Feb 23, 2021  ·   1 min read

Fact checking Waqar Zaka’s claim that Pakistan missed its chance to pay off its debt with Bitcoins

in Cryptocurrency
Feb 23, 2021  ·   2 min read

Bitcoin and ethereum prices ‘seem high’: Elon Musk

in Cryptocurrency
Feb 22, 2021  ·   44 sec read
Up Next: Sony is working on the world’s largest smartphone camera sensor