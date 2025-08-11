By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 31 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple is testing a revamped Siri with popular third-party apps, including WhatsApp, YouTube, Amazon, and Facebook. The trial also covers Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, and several games. This update aims to give Siri deeper app integration, better personal context understanding, and improved on-screen awareness. Powered by Apple Intelligence and an upgraded App Intents system, the new Siri will work on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro. Its U.S. launch is expected in spring 2026, with a global rollout to follow gradually.

According to the source, Siri is also being tested with Apple’s apps. Apple demonstrated an iPhone user asking Siri about a mother’s flight and lunch reservation plans. The assistant retrieved this information from the Mail and Messages apps without a manual search.

Apple first announced the upgraded Siri at WWDC 2024. At the time, it promised better per-app controls and stronger contextual awareness. These improvements are designed to make Siri respond more accurately to personal needs and screen content.

The upgraded App Intents system will enable complete in-app actions using only voice commands. For example, Siri could find a specific photo, edit it, and send it without touching. It could also post comments on Instagram, browse shopping apps, add items to a cart, or log into services.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed “good progress” on the personalized Siri after earlier delays. He said the features remain on track for release next year, but did not share an exact launch date.

The U.S. rollout is expected in March or April 2026, likely with iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4. However, availability will vary by region, following the staged rollout of Apple Intelligence.

