Entry-level iPhone 12 rumored to ship with 64GB storage, here’s how much it can cost

Apple is going to be launching four new iPhones this month, and now we have more information on what they are going to be like. The entry-level iPhone 12 is expected to ship with 64GB worth of storage, and will be available in a total of six colors: black, white, blue, red, yellow, and coral.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will arrive in 128/256/512GB storage variants, and are expected to be limited to a traditional set of black, white, and silver colors.

The first batch of iPhone 12s is expected to arrive at distributors on October 5. The first iPhones to hit store shelves will be the 5.4-inch iPhone mini, alongside the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max.

All four iPhone 12 models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support. In an age where major companies like Samsung and Huawei are making great strides in 5G technology, we can expect nothing less than that from Apple as well.

The base iPhone 12 is expected to have price tag somewhere between $699 and $749, while the iPhone 12 Max could put you back by anywhere between $799 and $849. True to form, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be in the $1,100-$1,200 price bracket.

As a heads-up, it is possible that the iPhone 12 won’t be shipped with a charger and earphones, in order to save costs. Therefore, expect separate shipping of that 20W charger.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk