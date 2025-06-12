By TechJuice ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 4 min read
Zong Customers Received Funds Back From The Operator

An exclusive investigation by TechJuice ISLAMABAD – In a significant development for Pakistan’s telecom sector, Zong customers across the country have started receiving refunds ranging from a few rupees to tens of thousands, following a landmark Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruling that ordered the cellular operator to return over Rs 2 billion in wrongfully collected charges.



The Refund Wave Begins

TechJuice has confirmed through multiple customer reports and sources that Zong has commenced the massive refund process, with subscribers receiving balance credits directly to their accounts. These refunds represent payments that Zong improperly collected during four months in 2019 under the guise of “operational and service charges.”

The refunds vary significantly in amount, with some customers receiving as little as Rs 20 while others have reported credits of several thousand rupees, depending on their usage patterns during the controversial charging period.



Court Victory After Five-Year Battle

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed Zong to refund over Rs2 billion it improperly collected from customers and comply with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) directive, after Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb dismissed Zong’s appeal against the regulator’s order.

The legal saga began in 2019 when the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) first identified the unauthorized charges. The PTA responded by directing Zong on August 30, 2019, to refund Rs2,028,038,584 to customers in the form of a balance without validity restrictions.

The Controversial Charges Explained

The dispute centers around charges levied by Zong between April and July 2019, where customers were charged Rs 10 each time they purchased a prepaid card worth Rs 100. These charges were categorized under various names, including:

  • Assistance fees
  • Maintenance charges
  • Administrative service fees

The PTA also requested details of the collected charges, which Zong failed to provide. Instead, the company challenged the directive in the IHC, leading to a five-year legal battle that has now concluded in favor of consumers.

Refund Terms and Conditions

While the original PTA directive specified that refunds should be provided “without validity restrictions,” TechJuice has learned that customers are now required to utilize the refunded balance within 45 days of receipt. After this period, the credited amount becomes unusable.

This deviation from the original court order raises questions about compliance, as the PTA directed ZONG to refund the said amount to all its concerned subscribers in the form of a balance amount without any validity restriction.

Industry Impact and Precedent

This case sets a significant precedent for Pakistan’s telecommunications sector, demonstrating that regulatory authorities and courts will hold telecom operators accountable for unauthorized charges. The ruling comes at a time when the telecom industry faces increased scrutiny over billing practices and consumer protection.

The decision also highlights the effectiveness of regulatory oversight, as the PTA’s initial investigation in 2019 has ultimately resulted in substantial consumer relief, despite Zong’s prolonged legal challenge.

Zong’s Response Awaited

Despite multiple attempts to reach Zong for comment on the refund process and the modified terms being applied to customers, the company has not yet responded to TechJuice’s inquiries. We continue to seek official clarification on:

  • The total number of customers receiving refunds
  • The timeline for complete refund distribution
  • Justification for the 45-day validity restriction despite court orders
  • Any appeals or further legal action planned

Consumer Rights Victory

This case represents one of the largest consumer rights victories in Pakistan’s telecom history. The Rs 2.02 billion refund demonstrates the potential financial impact when companies are held accountable for questionable billing practices.

Consumer rights advocates view this as a watershed moment that could encourage more customers to challenge unauthorized charges and push for greater transparency in telecom billing.

What Customers Should Know

Zong subscribers who were customers during April-July 2019 should monitor their accounts for refund credits. If you believe you’re entitled to a refund but haven’t received one, customers can:

  • Contact Zong customer service at 310 (from Zong numbers)
  • Call the helpline at 051-111-222-111
  • File complaints with the PTA if refunds are not processed

The case serves as a reminder that consumers have rights and regulatory bodies will act to protect them, even if it takes years of legal proceedings to achieve justice.

This is an exclusive investigation by TechJuice. We will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available. If you have received a Zong refund or have information related to this case, please contact our newsroom.

 

 

