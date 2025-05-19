Explained: The real reasons behind Indian (Expected) withdrawal from Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to withdraw from the 2025 Asia Cup. This decision stems from increasing political tensions with Pakistan and security concerns following a recent conflict, during which they experienced significant losses, including the downing of Rafale jets.







This decision also affects the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup scheduled in Sri Lanka.

However, in a recent statement, the BCCI has categorically denied any such reports of Asia Cup withdrawal, stating that they are solely focused on the IPL and the upcoming English tour.

Gautam Gambhir, the current head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, has earlier expressed a firm stance against resuming cricket matches with Pakistan and is known as a harsh critic of Pakistan.







Following the April 22 attack in Kashmir, Gambhir stated, “My personal answer is absolutely no,” when asked about resuming cricket ties with Pakistan at the ABP India At 2047 Summit. “We should not play cricket at all with Pakistan, not least in ICC events”

He emphasized that national security and the lives of Indian soldiers should take precedence over cricket or entertainment.

Another significant factor influencing India’s withdrawal is the leadership of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The ACC is currently chaired by Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and also holds the position of Interior Minister in the Pakistan government. The BCCI has expressed that it cannot participate in tournaments organized by an ACC led by a Pakistani minister, reflecting the sentiment of the nation .

Reactions from Indian and Pakistani Fans

The BCCI’s decision has sparked a range of reactions on social media platforms. Indian fans have largely supported the move, emphasizing national interest over sporting engagements.

One user remarked,

”Its Pak that has been mocked globally. ASIA CUP goes for a toss now. PAK doesn’t have the aura to convince ACC to continue the tournament even without INDIA. Don’t be like ur clown leaders. Any international cricket tournament without India is impossible thats the clout of India.”

🚨 INDIA PULLS OUT OF ASIA CUP. BCCI drops the hammer — Team India will NOT be part of the upcoming tournament.

Reason? A firm NO to facing Pakistan on the pitch. (via Express Sports) Cricket fans, brace yourselves — this one’s going to stir up the game! — Vihaan (@TheRealPKFan) May 19, 2025

Another commented,

“India opting out of Asia Cup 2025 isn’t about cricket, it’s about principle. When sports bodies ignore security and sovereignty concerns, the BCCI is right to stand firm. Respect is a two-way street, not a pitch for politics.”

India won’t play cricket with Pakistan, pulled out of Asia Cup. Water, Trade, Pakistan Drama, Actors, Influencers, Cricket etc all benefits they get are effectively from India. Total Boycott, Starve them of Everything. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) May 19, 2025



In contrast, Pakistani fans have expressed disappointment and frustration, viewing the withdrawal as a political manoeuvre to isolate Pakistan in international cricket. Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns, with some suggesting that the absence of India could diminish the prestige and financial viability of the Asia Cup.

One user wrote,

“India has withdrawn from the Asia Cup 2025. Fear of lossing from Pakistan.”

India has withdrawn from the Asia Cup 2025. Fear of lossing from Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/dU2sVLFsGV — Saim Ahmad (@SaimAhmaad) May 19, 2025

Another user posted,

Pakistan minister heads Asian Cricket Council — now BCCI may pull out of Asia Cup! Sources say it’s part of India’s larger strategy to isolate Pakistan cricket globally.

🇵🇰 Pakistan minister heads Asian Cricket Council — now BCCI may pull out of Asia Cup! Sources say it’s part of India’s larger strategy to isolate Pakistan cricket globally.#BCCI #AsiaCup2025 #PakistanCricket #CricketPolitics #IndiaVsPakistan #SportsDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/jwNm7FleOX — @RightCircle (@kapiln13) May 19, 2025

Implications for the Asia Cup 2025

India’s withdrawal casts uncertainty over the future of the Asia Cup 2025. Without India’s participation, the tournament’s financial and broadcast prospects are at risk, given India’s significant viewership and sponsorship contributions. The ACC and other participating nations will need to assess the viability of the tournament moving forward.