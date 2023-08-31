Where And How To Watch Asia Cup Live In Pakistan and Other Countries

The 2023 Asia Cup commences this Wednesday (August 30) with the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal. Here’s a guide on where you can catch live coverage of the Asia Cup on TV and streaming platforms.

This year’s Asia Cup is co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka enters the tournament as defending champions after defeating Pakistan by 23 runs in the previous year’s final, securing their sixth title, and their first in the T20I format. The 16th edition of the tournament will be played in the ODI format.

The six participating teams will be divided into groups of three. After the initial stage, the team at the bottom of each group will be eliminated. The remaining four teams will advance to the Super Four stage, where they will compete against each other once. The top two teams from the Super Four will vie for the championship in the final match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17.

The Asia Cup involves the five ICC full member nations in Asia and the winner of the men’s Premier Cup. Nepal secured victory in the qualifying tournament this year by defeating UAE in the final. They will face Pakistan in the opening match of the competition in Multan.

Given the busy international schedule in the upcoming months, the tournament provides India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh an opportunity to prepare for the forthcoming World Cup. India is set to host the ten-team tournament starting in early October.

To watch the Asia Cup 2023 live on TV channels and streaming services:

In India, the tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports, with live-stream coverage on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports holds the broadcasting rights, and the tournament will also air on TEN Sports. Live streaming will be available on the Tapmad app and website.

In Bangladesh, the competition will be shown on Gazi TV. Live streaming can be accessed on Rabbithole and the Toffee app and websites.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the competition will be live on TNT Sport 1, with a streaming option on the TNT Sports app.

In Australia, Fox Sports will broadcast the tournament, and live streaming is offered on the Foxtel and Kayo apps.

In Afghanistan, the Asia Cup will be broadcast live on Ariana TV.