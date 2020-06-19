Facebook has opened applications for the Second Phase of Facebook Startup Circles Bootcamp.

This interactive bootcamp will have sessions for mid-stage startups who are looking to expand their customer base and offering, increase revenue, enter new geographies, and grow into an investable company. The selected startups will get an opportunity to learn from local and global industry experts as well as mentors from Facebook and will become a part of the global Startup Circles community.

Facebook is accepting applications from startups based in Islamabad, Lahore, or Karachi. Interested startups can apply by using the link below before 30th June 2020

https://bit.ly/2AJoxFQ

By applying to these highly engaging and interactive sessions, startups will get:

Access to coaching and insights from global mentors

Opportunities to learn from business and product experts

Office hours with experts from Facebook

A chance to become part of the Startup Circles Community

