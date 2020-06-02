Facebook Names Dial Zero as Authorized Sales Partner in Pakistan

Facebook has appointed Dial Zero Private Limited as the Authorized Sales Partner for Facebook in Pakistan. This appointment means that Dial Zero Private Limited can now provide support and market expertise to local businesses and agencies, especially during this particular time where businesses are navigating their way to thrive during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pakistan is an important country for Facebook and it is a priority for us to invest in the market and to be closer to the people and businesses here. As such, we are happy to bring in Dial Zero as Facebook’s Authorized Sales Partner in Pakistan and believe that with Dial Zero’s robust local market insights and expertise, we can provide better support for businesses and agencies locally to help them emerge stronger from this challenging time and further unlock their potential growth,” said Jordi Fornies, Director of Emerging Markets for APAC at Facebook.

As Facebook’s Authorized Sales Partner, Dial Zero is trained and equipped to deliver high quality Facebook media consultancy free of charge to local businesses and agencies in Pakistan. They will also be able to offer access to programs and training, including Facebook workshops and Facebook Blueprint, to help local businesses and agencies learn new and essential skills. Furthermore, through Dial Zero, local businesses and agencies will have the option to pay for their Facebook advertising locally in PKR currency so they can get the most out of their Facebook experience with their customers.

“We are thrilled to be appointed by Facebook as their Authorized Sales Partner for such a promising market; particularly at a time where Pakistan’s digital industry is booming with a growing SME ecosystem. Dial Zero pledges to be an extension of the Facebook sales team and aims to connect advertisers in Pakistan with the tools, knowledge and training Facebook has to offer to help them realize their full growth potential. By giving personalized service and customized solutions, we intend to build an eco-system of entrepreneurs who will eventually become Agents of Change. We look forward to this partnership as the beginning of a long and mutually rewarding journey,” said Zameer Qureshi, CEO of Dial Zero Pvt Ltd.

Read more about how Authorised Sales Partners can help local businesses here: https://www.facebook.com/business/m/authorized-sales-partners



Find out more about Dial Zero Private Limited here: https://dialzero.pk/

