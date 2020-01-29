Facebook’s major feature helps users to view and delete the third parties app data collection

On Tuesday, social media giant Facebook announced about adding a new feature in the app that would allow the users to view and delete the data the app has collected from the third party. The feature is introduced worldwide to its two billion users.

This feature was launched mainly to step up in terms of privacy practices. This will also allow the users to analyze every “off Facebook activity” that are used for targeted advertisements.

The CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg said: “The tool offers a new level of transparency and control for the social network, which has been roiled by revelations in the past few years on how it collects and uses data.

He further said: “We have been working on this for a while because we had to rebuild some of our systems to make this possible.”

As per the company, users will be prompted to check their data usage while going through the news feed. The tool comes under the heading of ‘privacy checkup’ that can be used at any time with ease.

Zuckerberg quoted in a blog post: “Other businesses send us information about your activity on their sites and we use that information to show you ads that are relevant to you. Now you can see a summary of that information and clear it from your account if you want to.”

In previous years, Facebook had faced a lot of privacy scandals. One of the most highlighted privacy scandals included the hijacking of personal information of billions of users and then sharing it with a British consultancy developing voters profile for Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Ever since, the social media giant is doing everything to build much stronger privacy protections of Facebook users. The company is also educating the users regarding the privacy checkup too so that no loophole is ever created.

