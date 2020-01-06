Fawad Chauhdary invited Elon Musk for considering Pakistan for his next Gigafactory manufacturing

The Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary had invited the Tesla Owner Elon Musk for considering Pakistan for his next Gigafactory in a tweet. The tweet was generated as a reply to another tweet on Sunday.

According to Al Arabiya Tesla, the automaker company is planning to manufacture half a million electric vehicles a year at the future factory that will be started in Berlin Germany. Fawad Chaudhary responded to this tweet quoting: “Dear Elon Musk your next destination may be Pakistan, 68% of world’s population lives within 3.5 hrs flight radius from Islamabad, we offer ten years zero tax facility and customer free import for factory setup, no other country may offer, plus we are world’s 3rd biggest freelance software exporters.”

As per media reports, the expansion plan of Tesla is to manufacture half a million electric cars in its Gigafactory situated in Berlin. The company posted a planning document on Friday stating that Tesla is preparing to manufacture the Model 3 and Model Y cars at Gruenheide factory. Not just that some future models” that are yet to be revealed will also be constructed in the factory.

This fourth Gigafactory will contain all the required facilities like assembling of the vehicle and production of the batteries etc. The constructed plan is yet to go through a public consultation and environmental impact review. However, the automaker company will implement the plan by July of 2021.

Tesla is an American based energy and automation company situated in Palo Alto, California. The specialty of the company is the manufacturing of electric cars, solar panels, and SolarCity subsidiaries.

