In a groundbreaking move, the Federal Cabinet is all set to approve Pakistan’s first-ever National Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, prepared by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, discussed the AI policy, which provides a comprehensive plan to utilize the potential of AI and associated technologies for national growth, with emphasis on capacity building and innovation.

Additionally, the IT Ministry has announced an ambitious goal to provide training to one million individuals in AI within the time span of three years.

The draft AI policy states that 10,000 trainers will be created to assist this endeavour. Whereas a mass awareness program will be launched across the nation for the adoption and appreciation of AI.

AI Scholarships and Interest-Free Loans

Moreover, in order to facilitate this transition, the policy document proposes the establishment of a specific scholarship fund, granting 3,000 AI scholarships every year until the year 2028.

Furthermore, the proposal demands 200,000 AI certifications and 15,000 interest-free loans annually to stimulate startups, research, and innovation in AI-related areas.

In addition to this, a National Artificial Intelligence Fund will be created to act as long-term financial support for research, education, and industry AI initiatives.

The government will also create a Center of Excellence in AI and Allied Technologies, which will be an innovation center for training, innovation, and collaboration among universities, industry, and the government.

For easy implementation, the policy suggests the establishment of specialized working groups and an implementation cell in the Ministry of IT.

These organizations will oversee progress, recommend improvements, and set efforts on par with global AI standards. Officials claim the policy will not only improve digital skills but also provide new avenues for employment, foster economic growth, and enable Pakistan to participate in the global AI race.

Pakistan’s AI policy is structured around four pillars to drive national adoption. It begins with raising awareness and building readiness through education, research, and workforce upskilling. The policy then focuses on enabling the AI market by addressing data access and infrastructure needs. It also aims to create a trusted environment by ensuring ethical use and data protection. Finally, it supports sector-wide transformation through targeted roadmaps and innovation-friendly initiatives.