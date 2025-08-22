Fia Ai App Pilot Launched At Islamabad Airport To Curb Human Smuggling

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has developed the FIA AI App to curb human smuggling and to simplify immigration. The Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the project at FIA headquarters and directed a pilot launch at Islamabad Airport.

The application is designed to speed up passenger processing and to detect suspicious travel patterns that indicate trafficking. The system will reduce queues and will support officers with automated risk signals. The minister welcomed the app as a timely necessity and ordered immediate funds for IT upgrades.

Officials will upgrade the FIA infrastructure and will relocate the FIA Academy to the newly allotted land. The minister instructed the capital development authority to hand over the land without delay and ordered fast hiring to fill sanctioned posts. These steps will support the sustained operation of the pilot and wider digitisation.

FIA leadership confirmed that amendments in the FIA Act have been completed and that the agency has shifted to an e-office system. The agency also announced that official notices will carry QR codes and that digitisation is a priority across departments to improve traceability and transparency.

The pilot follows a national push to embed AI across government services. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has already implemented an AI-powered customs clearance and risk management system to speed trade and to reduce human intervention. The FIA AI App will integrate with other systems to provide risk scoring and to support lawful travel.

The pilot will be monitored closely and will report results to the interior ministry. Officials will assess processing times, detection rates, and user experience during the trial.

The application will be expanded to other airports after officials verify performance and secure necessary resources.

The government will publish regular updates on pilot metrics and on timelines for nationwide rollout as capacity and approvals allow, and funding.