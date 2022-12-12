Flagship Mobiles, Xiaomi 13 And 13 Pro Will be Launched In Pakistan For ~183K and ~214K

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones have been launched in a number of markets around the world and it has the latest technology and features. In 13 and 13 Pro Xiaomi has used Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and has become the second manufacturer to use Qualcomm’s platform, following Vivo with the X90 Pro and IQOO 11 series.

As with the previous models, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have separate designs. The 13 Pro uses a wrap-around 6.73-inch 2K+ AMOLED screen (3,200 x 1,400) with vegan leather or ceramic back versions. Meanwhile, the 13 has a flat 6.36-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display, iPhone-like aluminum sides, and either glass or leather back options. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile has hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and improved gaming performance, so both phones have 120Hz displays to keep up.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro also has amazing camera specs as well. It comprises a 50-megapixel (MP) f/1.9 main camera with a Type 1-inch sensor. It also includes a 50MP 3.2 zoom camera (75mm equivalent) with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a floating lens, as pictured above. Finally, it has a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera (14mm equivalent), and a 32MP punch-hole selfie cam.

The Xiaomi 13 has the same selfie camera, a 50MP f/1.8 OIS main camera with a smaller sensor, a 10MP 3.2x zoom OIS zoom camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide (15mm equivalent) camera.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro had a 6.73-inch display, and we have the same one with almost identical specs in Xiaomi 13 Pro. Those include a 120Hz variable refresh rate since it’s an LTPO panel, 1440 x 3200px resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, and 1920Hz DC dimming against aggressive PWM. The display also has an ambient color temperature sensor that allows it to adjust the color temperature on the fly.

The upgrade here is the advertised maximum and peak brightness. The new 13 Pro’s display can illuminate the whole surface area at 1,200 nits, while the peak brightness boost during HDR video playback, for example, can reach 1,900 nits.

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 comes with a slightly bigger display which gives a clear distinction, measuring 6.36″ in diagonal and has essentially the same specs as before – 1080 x 2400px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (no granular control available as it’s not LTPO), Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG support and is aided by an ambient color temperature sensor. However, the OLED panel matches the 13 Pro’s maximum and peak brightness – 1,200 and 1,900 nits, respectively.

Other features include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage on both models (8GB and 128GB up to 12GB and 512GB on both models), Dolby Atmos on the Pro model, and Leica camera tech. For the latter, Xiaomi and Leica built a color model based on 4,700 scenes, presumably allowing for improved accuracy. One big change in Xiaomi 13 Pro’s specs sheet is IP68 dust and water protection, which was absent from the company’s previous flagship models.

Both phones use the latest Samsung E6 OLED panel. This is the most advanced screen technology available currently, with characteristics that are even better than what you get on the current Galaxy S22 Ultra. Actually, the next Samsung S23 Ultra model is expected to feature that exact E6 technology. You get 1,900 nits of peak brightness and excellent color reproduction. Not just this, but the power consumption of this screen has been reduced by a good 22%, and this should help squeeze more juice out of those batteries.

Xiaomi 13 Pro prices start at $720 and it is expected to be priced at Rs.214K for Pakistani buyers by whatmobile.com. Xiaomi 13 is priced at $570 and Rs.183K for Pakistani buyers.

