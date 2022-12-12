Facebook has launched Monetization Option For Pakistani Creators

Meta( parent company of Facebook) has launched its latest monetization feature, Facebook Stars, which is eligible for creators in Pakistan to help them connect with their audiences and build a business. This means that Pakistani creators can now earn money from their Facebook content. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto announced this following a visit to multinational technology conglomerate Meta’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. He said in a video message that:

“BIG NEWS from @Meta in Singapore. From now on Pakistani creators on @facebook can earn money from their content through the new Facebook stars feature. Thrilled to be the first Pakistan official to visit Meta & get to share this news with you.Thanks, team meta for inviting me.”

“We are encouraged to see Meta’s contribution to supporting local businesses in Pakistan and opening up different ways for Pakistani content creators to generate meaningful, reliable revenue on their platforms. We hope the Stars program will create new opportunities to monetize and play a role in strengthening the country’s digital economy.”

The Facebook Stars feature allows you to monetize your video content, photo posts, and text posts. Viewers can buy Stars and send them to you while you’re living or for on-demand videos that have Stars enabled. Facebook Stars will allow fans to buy and send digital goods to support creators, allow the Pakistani content creators to check their earnings by content type, manage their goals, and access other Stars settings. The feature is available on Facebook Reels, Facebook Live, on-demand videos, photos, and text posts. Facebook Stars Monetization will be available for all content creators with at least 1,000 followers online through the last 60 days.

Just this year, Meta introduced Reels to Pakistan, its TikTok-like short-form videos, which soon became the fastest-growing content format on Meta platforms globally. There are more than 140 billion Reels played across Facebook and Instagram each day. Meta’s Director of Emerging Markets for the Asia Pacific region Jordi Fornies said:

“Helping creators to build community and turn their passions into professions is a key part of our continued investment in Pakistan. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Facebook Stars is open to all eligible creators in Pakistan, so more people can start earning while they grow their creativity, audience, and careers,”

Danish Ali, one of the biggest Pakistani content creators said:

“So wonderful to see Stars has launched in Pakistan, giving more creators like me on Facebook and Reels the opportunity to build community and earn money through doing what we love. I’m excited for creators in Pakistan to start using Stars to generate an income and build deeper connections with their audiences as they grow on Facebook.”

Alphabet unit Google has also given big news as Google has registered itself as a company for the first time in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), paving way for other multi-national companies to open offices in the country.

The tech giant, based in the United States, registered itself with the SECP as in line with the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021”, social media companies had to open offices in the country.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said following the registration of the American multinational technology company, other social media platforms will also establish offices in Pakistan.

“TikTok will soon set up its office in Pakistan. Companies remain reluctant due to the lack of trust and inconsistent policies,”

