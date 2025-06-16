By AbdulWasay ⏐ 10 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Foodpapas 100000 App Downloads Claim Fact Or Just Hype

Pakistan’s Foodpapa recently grabbed headlines claiming 100,000 app downloads within 59 minutes of launch. That figure sparked excitement. But skepticism followed fast. A closer look at the data, public comments, and industry patterns suggests this bold number might be more hype than fact.



100,000 App Downlods; Claim Under Scrutiny

The company announced it crossed the 100,000 app downloads milestone within the first hour. Their LinkedIn post echoed this, calling it a record-breaking success. Yet users quickly responded skeptically. One comment read: “It doesn’t even show on Play Store.”

Another joked about this being a “public stunt,” suggesting the numbers didn’t match real-world evidence.

Such observations highlight a discrepancy between the Foodpapa app downloads claim and visible download stats on official store listings.



What Do The Numbers Show

At launch, Foodpapa wasn’t showing significant download figures on Google Play. Mostly because typical download milestones take days to register at scale. Achieving 100k downloads in under an hour would require upwards of 1,600 installs per minute, an exceptionally rare rate for food delivery apps in Pakistan.

Developers often see sustained early interest, but not instant surges like this. Without real-time dashboard visibility, confirming Foodpapa app downloads beyond what’s publicly viewable is impossible.

Moreover, there is a theory among netizens which point to discrepancies in the numbers Foodpapa is promoting. Since, the app listed on Google Play Store says it was released in May, netizens are also questioning how did the milestone of a 100,000 downloads happened more than a month later.

Foodpapas 100000 App Downloads Claim Fact Or Hype

What Does Real Success Look Like In Food Business?

Even if actual downloads were lower: say 20,000 to 50,000 in the first few hours, it still reflects strong interest. For a new food delivery startup, that pace is notable. However, it doesn’t suggest overnight domination.

Real user growth happens over weeks through targeted marketing, food partnerships, and retention strategies—not single-hour metrics.

So What’s The Deal With 100,000 App Downloads?

Ultimately, Foodpapa needs long-term traction, i.e., repeat orders, vendor partnerships, and steady growth, and not one-hour download claims to beat its competition. The initial buzz was loud, but actual performance in coming months will determine if this startup is truly on a rocket or just experiencing a fireworks moment.

Note that despite being the current number 1 app in the food category for both App Store and Play Store in Pakistan, Foodpapa needs to work steady and hard to undermine the roadblocks ahead. There is a heavy presence of food apps in the market, that dominate the share. To actually live up to the claim of 100,000 downloads, there is much yet to do.

