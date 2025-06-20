Fortnite Blitz Royale Crashes Iphones Running Ios 26 Beta

Fortnite’s long-awaited return to the iPhone and iPad has hit a major snag. Just weeks after reappearing on the Apple App Store in the U.S. in May 2025, new Fortnite Blitz Royale update is causing the app to crash instantly for users running the iOS 26 developer beta.







The issue surfaced after the game’s June 18 update, which introduced a new 32-player mode designed for quick five-minute matches, ideal for mobile play. But according to reports first spotted by Zac Hall at 9to5Mac, users with iPhones or iPads running the iOS 26 beta find that the game crashes immediately upon launch.

Not iOS 26’s Fault — Previous Versions Worked

Interestingly, this problem does not seem to be caused by the iOS 26 beta itself. Before the Blitz Royale update, Fortnite was reportedly running just fine on iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. Frustrated players have taken to social media to confirm that the crash only started after installing the new update.

Unfortunately, there’s no option to skip or roll back the update. Since Fortnite is an online multiplayer game, it requires all players to be on the same version, forcing users into an unstable release if they are using iOS 26.







Meanwhile, users running iOS 18 appear to be unaffected and can play Blitz Royale without any issues. This has led some players to consider downgrading their iOS version just to continue playing the game.

Epic Games Yet to Acknowledge the Fortnite Blitz Royale Issue

As of now, Epic Games has not officially addressed the issue. There’s no statement on whether the crash is being investigated or when a fix might arrive. Some fans worry that the incompatibility may have been intentional, though there’s no evidence supporting that theory.

Given the timing and the widespread nature of the complaints, it’s likely Fortnite will address the issue in a future Fortnite patch. For now, users on iOS 26 developer beta have no choice but to either downgrade to iOS 18 or wait for Epic to release a bug fix.

The situation casts a shadow over what should have been a celebratory return for Fortnite fans on iOS. Epic positions Blitz Royale as a mobile-first, fast-paced mode tailored for short bursts of gameplay.

Stay tuned for updates as the story develops.