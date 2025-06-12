By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fortnite Celebrates Fathers Day With Cartoon Dad Skins Lineup

Fortnite is planning to celebrate Father’s Day the way they do best: by launching some dad skins.



Epic Games is rolling out three animated dad-themed skins in time for the celebration. The lineup includes Bob Belcher, Hank Hill, and Cleveland Brown, all straight from popular FOX cartoon series. Here’s what you should know:

Iconic Father Figures Join the Battle Royale

Players can suit up as Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers, Hank Hill from King of the Hill, and Cleveland Brown from Family Guy. Each skin comes packed with themed gear, such as hamburger-themed pickaxes and satchels, so you can roam the island in true dad style.

Dad Skins: Perfect Timing for Father’s Day

The bundles debuted in Chapter 6 Season 3 on June 7, 2025. If not available immediately, expect these skins in the Item Shop around June 13 to 14 to coincide with Father’s Day weekend.



What Each Dad Skins Bundle Includes

  • The Bob Belcher Bundle features Bob’s skin, a burger-turner pickaxe, “Burger of the Day” emote, and burger-inspired back bling.
  • The Hank Hill Bundle includes Hank’s outfit, grilling tongs pickaxe, propane tank back bling, and a themed wrap.
  • The Cleveland Brown Bundle brings Cleveland’s skin, mailbox pickaxe, mailbag back bling, and a postal walk emote.

Pricing Details

Each full bundle costs approximately 2,000 V-Bucks, with individual skins priced at 1,500 V-Bucks each.

These skins highlight Epic’s clever strategy of blending pop culture nostalgia with themed in-game content. By aligning major releases with holidays like Father’s Day, Fortnite keeps players engaged while staying culturally relevant.

Community Buzz and Fan Reactions

Social media is already buzzing. Players are excited to drop into the game in full dad mode. Some fans are even calling for a Mother’s Day edition next year, complete with iconic TV moms.

AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

