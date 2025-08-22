By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Fortnite Confirms One Punch Man Crossover In Battle Royale

Fortnite is officially teaming up with the legendary anime One Punch Man finally bringing Saitama, the bald hero known to end fights with a single blow, into the game.

The crossover was confirmed through in-game teases and social media updates, much to the delight of global fans. Though Epic Games has yet to reveal an exact launch date, leaks suggest we will see Saitama and possibly Genos arrive soon.

Interestingly, early leaks indicate that One Punch Man content will debut in Fall Guys before arriving in Fortnite.

What Players Can Expect

The highlight of the Fortnite x One Punch Man crossover is, of course, Saitama himself. Yes, we have confirmation that Saitama is the main playable skin. Known as the “Caped Baldy” who defeats enemies with a single punch, his arrival in Fortnite is one of the most anticipated ones.

As for launch timing, Epic Games has kept details under wraps. No firm release date has been revealed yet, but that hasn’t stopped the fanbase from buzzing with theories. Many believe the collaboration will land with the final major update of the current season. It is also likely that it can serve as a headline feature in the upcoming one.

However, here are some of the questions the fans want answers to before the see the collab dropping:

  • Will Genos get a skin too?
  • Could there be One Punch Man-themed events or items?
  • Will the rollout follow the Fall Guys schedule?

What’s One Punch Man Bringing to Fortnite

  • Anime + Epic Collisions: With Fortnite already delivering brand collabs from Marvel to James Gunn’s Superman, the addition of One Punch Man underscores how deeply the game embraces pop culture.
  • Dual-Title Launch Strategy: Rolling content through both Fall Guys and Fortnite allows Epic to build hype across platforms keeping communities talking.
  • Season 3 Is Burning Hot: As part of Chapter 6 Season 3’s superhero waning theme, this anime crossover blends perfectly into the evolving narrative.

Fortnite is no stranger to anime onboarding. The game has seen remarkable success with its earlier anime collaborations. We are talking especially  about Naruto and Dragon Ball Super, which remain fan-favorite partnerships to date.

The Naruto crossover, introduced in Chapter 2, Season 8, was significant for the game. Not just for being Fortnite’s first major anime collaboration, but for spectacular fan reception it received. It featured iconic characters like Naruto, Sasuke, and Kakashi, with themed cosmetics, a ramen shop POI, and back bling inspired by the Hidden Leaf Village.

 

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

