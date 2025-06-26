By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Free Emissions Testing Extended In Lahore

The Punjab government has announced that Emissions Testing System (ETS) booths across Lahore will remain closed today due to continuous rainfall, while also confirming an extension for the free emissions testing deadline.



Officials stated that since ETS booths are located in open spaces, operations have been halted to ensure the safety of both ETS staff and the general public. Citizens have been advised to avoid visiting ETS booths today and can call helpline 1373 for updates or further assistance.

In a related development, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has approved an extension of the free emissions testing program. Initially set to conclude on June 30, the deadline has now been pushed to August 31, 2025, allowing more residents of Lahore to benefit from the free service.

Earlier, Secretary of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department, Raja Jahangir Anwar, had revealed that the free emissions testing would eventually be replaced by a paid model at authorized private vehicle dealerships across the city. Under that plan, motorists would be charged Rs400 per test.



However, with the newly granted extension, citizens now have additional time to utilize free emissions testing before the paid system comes into effect. The initiative is part of the Punjab government’s broader strategy to curb air pollution and promote cleaner, healthier air quality across Lahore.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

