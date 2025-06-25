By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 24 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again In Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has officially extended the deadline for free vehicle emission testing to August 31, 2025.



Originally, the Emission Testing System (ETS) was scheduled to end on June 30, with plans to hand over testing responsibilities to private vehicle dealerships across Lahore. However, the extension offers citizens two more months to benefit from the free service.

According to Raja Jahangir Anwar, Secretary of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department, the ETS will be transferred to authorized dealerships after the new deadline. These outlets will be equipped with ETS machines and trained personnel to conduct emissions testing.

Once the shift takes place, vehicle owners will be required to pay Rs. 400 per test. The move is designed to streamline operations and increase coverage by making emissions testing more accessible throughout the city.



Officials emphasize that this step is part of a broader strategy to improve air quality in Lahore by encouraging more vehicles to undergo emissions checks.

“This strategy aims to boost the number of vehicles undergoing emissions checks,” noted Raja Jahangir Anwar, adding that delegating the task to private dealerships would likely make the process more efficient and convenient for the public.

Emission Testing System, Vehicle Emission Testing
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes To Openais Chat History

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes to OpenAI’s Chat History

Windows 10 Refuses To Die Microsoft Extends Support Again

Windows 10 Refuses to Die—Microsoft Extends Support Again!

China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan

China Approves Partial Rescheduling of $1.8 Billion Debt for Pakistan

Serena Underpass Collapse Sparks Outrage Against Cda

Serena Underpass Floods After 1st monsoon Rain, Sparks Outrage

Japanese Firm Signs 440m Deal For Reko Diq Mining Project

Japanese Firm Signs $440M Deal for Reko Diq Mining Project

Govt Revises Eligibility Criteria For Buying Cars And Property

Govt Tightens Used Car Import Policy in Pakistan (No Tax Exemption)

Chrome For Android Lets You Move Address Bar To Bottom

Chrome for Android Lets You Move Address Bar to Bottom

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad For F1 Movie

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad for ‘F1’ Movie

A Spyware Is Stealing Your Private Photos And You Mightve Helped It

A Spyware Is Stealing Your Private Photos And You Might’ve Helped It

Imitating Fortnite Call Of Duty Season 4 Adds Beavis Butthead

Imitating Fortnite, Call of Duty: Season 4 Adds “Beavis & Butt‑Head”

How To Claim Unclaimed Deposits In Pakistan Sbp Issues Refund Guidelines

Unclaimed Bank Deposits Moved to SBP: Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your Funds

Apples Icloud Goes Dark For Five Hours Users Hit Hard

Apple’s iCloud Goes Dark for Five Hours: Users Hit Hard

Nepra Cuts Base Electricity Tariff In Pakistan

Electricity Bills Set to Drop! NEPRA Cuts Base Tariff