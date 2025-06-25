Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again In Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has officially extended the deadline for free vehicle emission testing to August 31, 2025.







Originally, the Emission Testing System (ETS) was scheduled to end on June 30, with plans to hand over testing responsibilities to private vehicle dealerships across Lahore. However, the extension offers citizens two more months to benefit from the free service.

According to Raja Jahangir Anwar, Secretary of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department, the ETS will be transferred to authorized dealerships after the new deadline. These outlets will be equipped with ETS machines and trained personnel to conduct emissions testing.

Once the shift takes place, vehicle owners will be required to pay Rs. 400 per test. The move is designed to streamline operations and increase coverage by making emissions testing more accessible throughout the city.







Officials emphasize that this step is part of a broader strategy to improve air quality in Lahore by encouraging more vehicles to undergo emissions checks.