With fuel prices continuing to climb globally, many drivers are seeking ways to stretch each tank further. One common question that arises is: Does coasting in neutral save fuel? While it may seem like a smart fuel-saving technique, automotive experts reveal that this habit could do more harm than good, and use more fuel in the process.







Though coasting in neutral might make sense theoretically since the engine isn’t pushing the vehicle, it causes your car to consume more Petrol or diesel, not less. In both manual and automatic vehicles, shifting into neutral while driving downhill prevents the engine’s electronic fuel injection system from entering fuel cut-off mode.

When a car is in gear and coasting downhill without pressing the accelerator, modern fuel-injection systems automatically stop injecting fuel, using momentum to keep the engine running. However, when in neutral, the engine idles instead, requiring a steady flow of fuel to maintain RPMs.

So, does coasting in neutral save fuel? The answer is no. In fact, not only does it burn more fuel, but it also raises safety concerns. A car in neutral provides less control since the drivetrain is disengaged from the wheels. If an obstacle suddenly appears—like an animal on the road—you’ll have limited ability to manoeuvre or accelerate out of danger.







Coasting in Neutral May Also Damage Your Engine

Mechanical wear is another issue. Coasting in neutral can cause strain on your vehicle’s transmission and engine components, especially if done frequently. And while idling might not seem like a major drain, data shows otherwise: a U.S. Department of Energy study in 2015 found that compact cars consume about 0.1 to 0.2 gallons of petrol per hour when idling, while larger vehicles like buses may burn close to a full gallon.

In contrast, when your car is in gear and descending a hill, the vehicle’s engine control unit detects zero throttle input and halts fuel delivery, conserving energy more effectively than coasting in neutral ever could.

Still looking to improve your gas mileage? There are safer and more effective methods. Ensuring proper tire inflation can boost fuel efficiency significantly. Mobil Oil notes that under-inflated tires can reduce fuel economy by up to 10%. Maintaining a consistent speed on highways using cruise control also reduces engine load.

Additionally, the Department of Energy recommends keeping your speed around 55 mph for optimal mileage. Interestingly, using air conditioning at high speeds can be more efficient than rolling down your windows, which increases aerodynamic drag and fuel usage.

While coasting in neutral might seem like a clever hack, it’s neither fuel-efficient nor safe. Trusting your vehicle’s onboard systems and adopting smarter driving habits is a far better approach to saving fuel.