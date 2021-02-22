Gilgit Baltistan free of COVID-19 with zero new cases reported

Gilgit’s home secretary claimed on Saturday that the province is officially “free of COVID-19 cases” while sharing the city’s daily situation report for COVID-19 cases Gilgit-Baltistan health department.

Since the virus outbreak, Gilgit-Baltistan has seen a total of 4,951 cases, of which 4,821 people recovered, while 102 people succumbed to the virus.

Gilgit Baltistan has remained one of the least affected provinces in Pakistan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the immediate restrictions placed on tourists’ entry and exit amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

The province welcomed domestic and international tourists in August last year, albeit with the “No mask, No Tourism” policy in place and enforcement of mandatory guidelines. Mir Afzal Khan, the caretaker Chief Minister of GB, had issued directives to open the tourism sector with strict travel standard operating procedures (SOPs).

As per reports, the PIA has also decided to increase GB flights by March 28, as per the PIA CEO Arshad Malik. “We want to enhance the cooperation and coordination with the business community, and the community should come forward and play their due role in helping PIA for making it more efficient and strong.”, he said.

