Gmail Introduces Automatic Gemini AI Summaries for Mobile Users

Google has formally implemented Gemini AI-powered summaries in Gmail for Android and iOS. Now users have a potent tool to more effectively manage lengthy and intricate email threads. It is also a relief for many Android users, who do not have to rush to ChatGPT for email summaries.







This feature is presently accessible to Google Workspace users and represents an additional advancement in Google’s overarching strategy to integrate AI into its services.

Automatic Summaries for Long Threads

Until now, users had to manually request AI-generated summaries within Gmail. But with this update, Gemini AI automatically generates a concise summary at the top of lengthy email conversations. This summary updates dynamically as new messages are added to the thread, allowing users to stay up to date without needing to scroll through the entire conversation history.

This is particularly helpful for business professionals and busy teams that rely on email for project coordination. The summaries aim to capture key points, decisions, and any actions required, saving users valuable time.







Gemini AI Only on Mobile, For Now

The new feature is presently only for English-language emails on Android and iOS. The update may not be for by all eligible Workspace accounts right now. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the introduction or extension of these AI summaries to free Gmail users or the Gmail web version.

Users may manually request a summary in the event that it is not displayed automatically. Google provides the option to deactivate these intelligent features by disabling “Smart features” in Gmail settings for those who prefer not to utilize them.

A Glimpse Into Future Gemini AI

This upgrade is part of Google’s growing push to embed Gemini AI across its suite of productivity tools. From document creation to meeting notes, the AI is gradually becoming a silent assistant in the background.