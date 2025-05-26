Good or Bad: What Do Fans Think of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

Samsung’s latest release, the Galaxy S25 Edge, has caused a frenzy of debate on social media platforms, with users expressing a variety of views on its appearance, performance, and overall value.







S25 Edge Design Choices Stir Controversy

The “Edge” moniker, historically associated with Samsung’s curved displays, has left many fans puzzled due to the S25 Edge’s flat screen.

One Reddit user questioned, “Why they named Edge when the device have flat display?” Others have criticized the phone’s resemblance to the iPhone 16, with comments like, “Design stolen from iPhone 16, could put more effort in the Edge suffix returnal.”

Users also questioned the design choice, particularly for women who already have to deal with no pocket space.







Performance and Battery Life Concerns

While the S25 Edge boasts impressive specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 200MP camera, fans have expressed concerns over its 3900mAh battery capacity. A user on GSMArena remarked, “3900 mah only? This phone is a joke just like the iPhone 16e.”

Another user highlighted the potential for poor battery life, stating, “With how bad the battery life is on my phone which has the exact same battery (the S23), this phone’s battery life is going to be absolutely terrible.”

S25 Edge Pricing and Market Positioning

The S25 Edge’s price has also been a source of criticism. Some enthusiasts dispute its value proposition, given its estimated price range of $1000-1200. A member of the Samsung Reddit community wrote, “At 1200 dollars you’re only a hundred bucks from the Ultra and the Plus now looks like a bargain at 900 bucks.” Others have questioned the device’s intended audience, with one user wondering, “Who is this even for?”

Positive Notes on Portability and Aesthetics

Despite the criticisms, some fans have praised the S25 Edge for its slim profile and lightweight design. A GSMArena user noted, “Being thinner and lighter allows me to carry it easier period.” Another Reddit user expressed appreciation for the phone’s aesthetics, stating, “It’s awesome. I want it. It looks sleek and is lighter and easier to hold.”

As the Galaxy S25 Edge continues to make its way into the hands of consumers, it remains to be seen whether its design and performance will win over the broader market. For now, fan reactions suggest a device that, while innovative in some respects, may struggle to justify its place in Samsung’s lineup.

It makes the new Samsung device go for a tight 50/50 spot as per people’s reaction. However, it remains to be seen how it fares the test of time.