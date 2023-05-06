Google Announced The Launch Of Pixel Fold

Google has entered the mobile phone market and first time launched its foldable phone. Further details will be announced at Google I/O on May 10.

According to the sources, next week Google is planning to introduce its first foldable phone,” the Pixel Fold” during the Google I/O 2023 event.

Though, the specifications are still not revealed by Google for the device, but the video displays a full-size outer display on a phone. The phone opens up similarly to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices.

If we talk about the camera, as per the brief teaser video the camera bar on the back is very similar to other Pixels devices but doesn’t stick out as prominently. The specifications are totally on the basis of what we have seen in leaked marketing materials and even a hands-on video.

In terms of design, the trademark camera visor features on the exterior of the phone. It is immediately known as the Pixel phone. Whereas, the elevation seems less than the pixels 7 and 7 pro. From the videos, it is quite clear that Google will use a triple camera setup on the pixel fold.

However, the third lens is evidently a periscope lens which also features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As per reports revealed by the news channel, the Pixel Fold is a 5.8-inch phone that folds out into a 7.6-inch tablet. However, the phone possesses a Google Tensor G2 processor paired with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 10 ounces in weight, and has the “most durable hinge on a foldable”.

After adapting the operating system for many Android foldable smartphones, people are really excited to see what Google is bringing to the table, especially with its pixel edge.

The outer display will measure 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2208×1840 pixels. Both panels will be capable of achieving a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. If we more talk about the details, the rear camera setup will feature a 48 MP main shooter with an f/1.7 aperture.

However, it features a 10.8 MP telephoto with five times optical zoom, and a 10.8MP ultra-wide with an f/2.2 aperture.

The price is officially not revealed by the company but still, it is expected the Pixel Fold will be available over $1,700. Samsung’s latest foldable, the Z Fold 4, launched with a price of $1,799.

The Google first fold was expected last year, but the Fold didn’t make the cut for I/O in 2022. Whereas, the rumors about the launch haven’t slowed down in the year since Google has focused on teaching Android developers to make their apps operational on larger screens and foldable devices.

Earlier this week, Google also announced that the company is planning to launch a new pixel device in India which is most likely to be the pixel 7a.

The company shared a teaser of the device on Flipkart.

