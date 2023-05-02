Geoffrey Hinton ‘Godfather Of AI’ Warns Of Technology Dangers As He Quits Google

An AI pioneer and ex-Google employee, Geoffrey Hinton, warns of technology dangers and use of AI.

Geoffrey Hinton, the famous ‘Godfather of AI’ that he, left his role at Google last week to speak out about the dangers of technology associated with the new technology

Hinton’s ground-breaking work on neural networks shaped artificial systems that are the backbones of many advanced technological products.

Geoffrey Hinton spent a decade contributing to Google’s efforts to develop artificial intelligence part-time since he has developed reservations about the field and his contribution towards its development.

However, Geoffrey Hinton is 75% known for his continuous effort in deep learning and neural networks at the University of Toronto. Based on his experiences, he warned the public about the risks of AI races between companies and the lack of stringent regulations.

“I console myself with the normal excuse: if I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have”, Hinton reported to the news channel about his decision.

In addition, he also said that “I left so that I could speak up about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google ” he said in his tweet Google had acted very responsibly.

Geoffrey warns that Google is responsible for its handling of AI technologies. He also criticized tech companies for leaving the race of AI. Hinton feared that chatbots and robots would enter battlefields.

Jeff Dean, the chief scientist at Google, said, “Hinton has made foundational breakthroughs in AI”. He appreciated Hinton for taking a step and said, “decade of contributions at Google”.

In addition, Dean said, “We remain committed to a responsible approach to AI; we are continually learning to understand emerging risks while also innovating boldly”.

In the news, Mr Hinton referred to it as a “bad actor” who would try to use AI for “bad things”. Hinton’s decision to quit the company and speak aloud on the technology comes as an increasing number of lawmakers, advocacy groups, and tech insiders have raised their concerns about the potential for a new crop of advanced technology AI-powered chatbots to spread misinformation and displace jobs.

Since the launch of chatbots and chatbots, it has created a race among tech companies to develop the most intelligent chatbots with similar AI tools. They are in a race to produce the best output. Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft are at the forefront of this trend.

Whereas IBM, Amazon, Tencent and Baidu are working on similar technologies. In March, some high-tech companies signed a mutual contract calling for artificial intelligence labs to stop training the most advanced and powerful AI systems and technologies for at least six months, reason “profound risks to society and humanity”.

However, in an interview, Hinton echoed his concerns about the potential of AI to work as a human and eliminate jobs and establish a world where many people will not be able to know what is true anymore.

In addition, he also said that “the idea that this stuff could get smarter than people: few people believed that. But most people thought that it was way off. And I thought it was way off. I thought it was 30 to 50 years or even longer away. I no longer think that”.

“I believe that the rapid progress of AI will transform society in ways we do not fully understand, and not all of the effects will be good”.

Hinton is in a state of how AI will boost healthcare while creating opportunities for lethal autonomous weapons. “I find this prospect much more immediate and terrifying than a robot taking over, which I think is a long way off”.

Alas, Hinton is not the only employee worried about the rapid use of AI. In January, Google fired an employee who claimed the future AI system had developed sentience, citing a breach of employment policies and data security.

Read more:

Increasing Pixel Phone Sales Helped Google Make More Money this Quarter

Google Launches App: Growth Lab In Pakistan