Google announces the Generation Scholarship for women in Pakistan

Google is finally announcing this year’s ‘Generation Google Scholarship’ for 2021-2022. The scholarship is aimed at women who are focusing on computer sciences and engineering-related fields and are looking to further excel in technology.

The selected students of this scholarship will receive $ 1,000 for one complete school year. According to Google, the Generation Google Scholarship will be awarded based on the candidate’s leadership skills and academic performance. Moreover, the tech giant is looking for applicants who are willing to show commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The applicant must identify as a female who is a full-time 1st or 2nd-year student pursuing CS and other engineering fields in any accredited university. Furthermore, applicants will be asked to provide their academic transcripts along with their CV or Resume. Based on the strength of the application, the applicant will be provided an ‘Online Challenge’ to complete to further meet the selection criteria.

For further details regarding the scholarship program, click here.