Education, News

Google announces the Generation Scholarship for women in Pakistan

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 33 sec read>

Google is finally announcing this year’s ‘Generation Google Scholarship’ for 2021-2022. The scholarship is aimed at women who are focusing on computer sciences and engineering-related fields and are looking to further excel in technology.

The selected students of this scholarship will receive $ 1,000 for one complete school year. According to Google, the Generation Google Scholarship will be awarded based on the candidate’s leadership skills and academic performance. Moreover, the tech giant is looking for applicants who are willing to show commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The applicant must identify as a female who is a full-time 1st or 2nd-year student pursuing CS and other engineering fields in any accredited university. Furthermore, applicants will be asked to provide their academic transcripts along with their CV or Resume. Based on the strength of the application, the applicant will be provided an ‘Online Challenge’ to complete to further meet the selection criteria.

For further details regarding the scholarship program, click here.

education for women Generation Google Scholarship Google Scholarships women in stem
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Profile

NASA utilizes the power of Cloud Computing to keep its Perseverance Mars rover on track

in News, Technology
Mar 1, 2021  ·   1 min read

Pakistan Oxygen to build multi-million electrode plant in Karachi

in News, Technology
Mar 1, 2021  ·   55 sec read

Huawei set to release its flagship OS to counter Google Android

in News, Technology
Mar 1, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: Pakistan Oxygen to build multi-million electrode plant in Karachi