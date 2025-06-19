By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 23 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
According to a report by Cybernews, cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a massive trove of 30 exposed datasets containing 18 billion login credentials. Major tech giants, including Google, Apple, Meta, and YouTube, are among those involved in the compromised data. Among these, the largest single dataset alone held over 3.5 billion records. This alarming discovery highlights a significant threat to online security.



The exposed data primarily consists of:

  • Information gathered by infostealer malware. This malicious software is designed to silently extract sensitive data, including login credentials, from infected devices.
  • Credential stuffing sets: These are collections of previously leaked usernames and passwords, often compiled from various breaches, used by attackers to attempt unauthorized access to other online accounts.
  • Repackaged leaks refer to data from older breaches that have been repackaged and recirculated, potentially making it easier for cybercriminals to utilise.

The typical structure of the exposed records includes the URL of the service, login details (username or email), and the corresponding password. This format is characteristic of data collected by modern infostealer malware, making it directly usable for gaining unauthorized access to various online services.

The researchers particularly emphasized the severe danger posed by these datasets. The datasets are old and latest, indicating a continuous and evolving threat, with attackers constantly refreshing their databases.



Beyond just passwords, the presence of tokens, cookies, and metadata can allow attackers to bypass security measures, maintain persistent access, or gain deeper insights into user accounts.

The data is especially dangerous for organizations and individuals who do not implement robust security practices, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) or strong credential hygiene. Without MFA, a stolen password is often enough for an attacker to gain full access. Poor credential hygiene (e.g., reusing passwords) makes one compromised account a gateway to many others.

This widespread exposure of credentials significantly increases the risk of account takeover. Cybercriminals can use the leaked credentials to log into user accounts across various platforms. With access to multiple accounts, attackers can gather enough personal information to commit identity fraud. The stolen data can be used to craft highly convincing phishing emails or social engineering attempts, tricking users into revealing more sensitive information or installing further malware.

Given the ongoing threat of credential exposure, it is crucial to take proactive steps to secure your online accounts:

  • 1. Change Passwords Immediately: If you suspect your credentials might be compromised, or even as a general best practice, change your passwords for all critical accounts (email, banking, social media).
  • 2. Use Strong, Unique Passwords: Create long, complex passwords that are unique for every single online service. A password manager can help you generate and securely store these.
  • 3. Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Activate MFA on every service that offers it. This adds an essential layer of security, requiring a second verification step (like a code from your phone) in addition to your password.
  • 4. Monitor Your Accounts: Regularly check your financial statements and online account activity for any suspicious or unauthorized transactions.
  • 5. Be Wary of Phishing: Exercise extreme caution with unsolicited emails, messages, or calls. Always verify the source before clicking on links or providing any personal information.
  • 6. Check for Compromise: Use services like “Have I Been Pwned?” ([https://haveibeenpwned.com/](https://haveibeenpwned.com/)) to check if your email addresses or phone numbers have been found in known data breaches.

This report underscores the critical need for constant vigilance and strong cybersecurity practices in the face of sophisticated and pervasive threats like infostealer malware.

