Google Developers Group – Islamabad sets to host the annual DevFest at NUST H-12 on December 18th

A gathering of 1000+ enthusiastic tech folks all under one roof on a Saturday morning at NUST Islamabad – Who remembers the flagship tech event from the house of Google Developer Groups (GDG) Islamabad back in 2019? This year the team behind Google Developer Groups- Islamabad is aiming to re-create those moments for tech and digital media enthusiasts from all over Pakistan!

Google Developer Groups Islamabad (GDG Islamabad) in collaboration with Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited and Women Techmakers Islamabad is set to bring its most-anticipated annual flagship event to the people: Devfest2021. This is a community-run one-day developer conference that strives to bring together students, professionals, and industry specialists under one roof from around the globe for talks, hands-on learning with Google experts, and to discover more about the already established or emerging Google technologies.

With industry specialists joining from all over the country at the event each individual would have an opportunity to have a candid session with them. However, for the techies and programmers out there, GDG Islamabad has arranged a live coding challenge designed to empower developers to create the best learning experiences.

The primary aim of this event is to bring together a large group of developers, designers, and entrepreneurs for collaborative learning and to leverage the shared experience of young professionals and students; in order to create and build on top of the striving technological ecosystem of Pakistan

DevFest will be held at NUST H-12 on the 18th of December and will follow the theme of ‘Unlocking Pakistan’s Digital Potential’. The event agenda features impressive talks including a chat with a Googler, an enlightening discussion on unblocking Pakistan’s Digital Potential & a Spotlight Talk on Android 12. It also includes a stellar diversity & inclusion panel, a much-anticipated live coding challenge, and a Chrome Devtool Workshop. In the end, the evening will be concluded with a magical musical session.

It is to be noted that the event will follow strict SOP protocols, so don’t forget to wear masks and carry your sanitizers & vaccination certificates.