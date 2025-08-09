By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 49 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Finance

Google is bringing AI to Google Finance as part of its push to enhance all its apps. The company announced it is testing a “new, AI-powered Google Finance” that includes a built-in chatbot. The update will roll out in the US in the coming weeks. With this revamp, users can ask finance-related questions directly within the platform. The AI chatbot will respond with generated answers and provide relevant links for deeper insights.

The update also introduces new charting tools for advanced analysis. These tools extend beyond basic asset performance visualizations, offering options such as candlestick charts and technical indicators. Google says the improved charting experience will make market tracking more comprehensive.

Additionally, the platform will now encompass a broader range of market data, including a wider selection of cryptocurrencies. Users will also see an “up-to-the-minute” live news feed. This feature is designed to help investors follow events affecting current market movements.

For those who prefer the classic layout, Google will add a toggle to switch back. This ensures that users can choose between the new AI-enhanced experience and the traditional Google Finance interface.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads In Answers On X
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads in Answers on X
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence Set to Receive GPT-5 Upgrade
Want To Reach Level 100 On Fortnite This Xp Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes
Want to Reach Level 100 on Fortnite? This XP Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes!
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Working on Redmi Phone with Record-Breaking 8,500mAh+ Battery
Pakistans Security Forces
Pakistan’s Security Forces Bring Down ‘Indian Drone’ in Lahore
Dipitt
Dipitt Removes AI Quaid-e-Azam Ketchup Ad After Public Criticism
Yango Group
Yango Group Enters Pakistan’s Startup Scene with Trukkr Investment
Pakistan
Pakistan Advances Financial Cybersecurity with PCI DSS Compliance Training
Split Release Backfires Wednesday Season 2 Struggles On Global Rankings
Split-Release Backfires? ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Struggles On Global Rankings
Whatsapp Tests Disappearing About Status In Latest Android Beta
WhatsApp Tests Disappearing About Status in Latest Android Beta
Operation Grey Pakistan Bows To U S Pressure To Dismantle Scam Call Networks
Operation Grey: Under Reported U.S. Pressure, Pakistan Cracks Down on Scam Call Rings
Metas New Virtual Reality Headsets Offer A Glimpse Of Next Gen Reality
Meta’s New Virtual Reality Headsets Offer a Glimpse of Next-Gen Reality
Pakistan
Pakistan Targets $30B IT Exports with New Digital Ecosystem and Reforms