Google is bringing AI to Google Finance as part of its push to enhance all its apps. The company announced it is testing a “new, AI-powered Google Finance” that includes a built-in chatbot. The update will roll out in the US in the coming weeks. With this revamp, users can ask finance-related questions directly within the platform. The AI chatbot will respond with generated answers and provide relevant links for deeper insights.

The update also introduces new charting tools for advanced analysis. These tools extend beyond basic asset performance visualizations, offering options such as candlestick charts and technical indicators. Google says the improved charting experience will make market tracking more comprehensive.

Additionally, the platform will now encompass a broader range of market data, including a wider selection of cryptocurrencies. Users will also see an “up-to-the-minute” live news feed. This feature is designed to help investors follow events affecting current market movements.

For those who prefer the classic layout, Google will add a toggle to switch back. This ensures that users can choose between the new AI-enhanced experience and the traditional Google Finance interface.