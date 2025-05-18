Google Gears Up for Android’s Own Desktop Mode

Google seems to be quietly working on a game-changing addition to Android. It’s a native desktop mode that transforms smartphones into full-fledged computing machines.







While the idea isn’t entirely new (first spotted in 2023), a newly leaked source code indicates that the tech giant is finally moving closer to bringing this feature to life.

What is Android desktop mode?

Labelled internally as “Android Desktop Mode“, the feature draws parallels with Samsung DeX and Motorola’s Smart Connect, promising a desktop-like experience when connecting your phone to a larger screen.

Key capabilities expected include:







Multitasking with resizable windows

Familiar desktop-style navigation

An app management system similar to Windows or Chrome OS

Seamless switch between mobile and desktop interfaces

In short, it aims to turn your phone into a productivity powerhouse — all you need is an external display.

How will it work?

Initial information suggests that the feature will activate through a USB-C connection to an external monitor. However, considering competitors already offer wireless connectivity, Google may eventually follow suit, though that remains unconfirmed for now.

Although development is clearly progressing, the user interface still requires further refinement. Therefore, it’s unlikely that Android Desktop Mode will roll out with Android 16. Instead, insiders speculate that it could debut with Android 17, possibly alongside the launch of Google’s next-gen Pixel devices.

Given Google’s track record, it’s expected that Pixel phones will get first access, with wider support for other Android devices to follow.