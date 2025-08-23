Google is opening up its advanced Veo 3 AI video generator to all Gemini users this weekend, giving free users a rare chance to test the technology normally reserved for paid Pro or Ultra subscribers.

According to a post on the Google Gemini App (via 9to5Google), users can generate up to three AI-powered videos at no cost. Each clip lasts 8 seconds and includes sound effects, showcasing Veo 3’s ability to produce highly realistic short videos.

The offer runs until 10 pm PT Sunday (1 am ET / 6 am BST / 3 pm AEST Monday). While Google hasn’t confirmed if the promotion is global, users everywhere are encouraged to try it directly in the Gemini app.

Veo 3 has been praised for producing more cinematic, detailed, and photorealistic clips compared to earlier models, putting Google in direct competition with other AI video platforms like Runway Gen-3 and OpenAI’s Sora. Analysts note this limited free access is likely a strategy to boost adoption of Gemini’s premium plans by giving users a glimpse of its most advanced AI tools.