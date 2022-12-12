Google Is Ready To Be A Company In Pakistan

A great entry in Pakistan’s tech industry. Google a tech giant, is all set to register itself as a company in Pakistan. Google register itself as a company with the Securities and Exchanges Commission of Pakistan.

The company has registered itself with SECP in line with ‘Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules 2102.

Ministry of Education Technology Syed Aminul Haque said following the registration of American Multinational technology company, more social media sites will follow suit.

“TikTok will have soon have an office in Pakistan.Whereas, the companies are still hesitant because of mistrust and uneven policies”, he claimed. Despite of giving ministry’s assurance that it will help foreign business fully.

According to the confirmed news and reports, the SECP has issued a certificate of registration to Google under Section 435 of the companies Act 2017.

As per the documents, Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd has been registered under the companies act 2017. The registration is for establishing a liaison office in Pakistan.

Moreover, it is also confirmed that Google after getting the registration from SECP will soon start its operations in Pakistan. On the other hand, the Google deligation is coming to Pakistan next week. In order to meet the Pkaistani authorities and officials to discuss it’s operations in Pakistan.

Whereas, the Ministry of Education Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) was constantly in communication with international companies. The objective was to bring them to Pakistan a stage companies were reluctant due to the political and economical situations of Pakistan.

The telecommunication sector is trying to boost the sector and to bring innovations and new things in Pakistan. This is on order to boost Pakistan’s economy and to give opportunities to the talent of Pakistani. However, there was a breakthrough in this regard with first Google and the TikTok agreeing to establish their offices in Pakistan.

Moreover, the talks are still taking place between the Ministry of Pakistan and Facebook.

According to the reports, the officials of IT Ministry of Pakistan are hopeful and positive that Google will establish its business in Pakistan in next few days. According to the MoITT officials, Google is striving to bring new opportunities in Pakistan and has already launched several initiatives in Pakistan.

Earlier, in September Google has launched career certifications to offer flexible learning paths to all Pakistanis. Previously, in June 2022, Google launched a suicide hotline in Pakistan. The aim was to tackle suicide cases and mental health issues.

According to MoITT officials, Google’ registration as a company in Pakistan is a good sign. As we are hopeful that it will bring new opportunities and will open the doors to many constructive and innovative ideas. As per the news, Google is investing $3.5 million in the Google certification program. Whereas, the registration with SECP means that the company wants to invest more.

