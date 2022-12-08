Google Wraps Up The Year By Making a List of the Most Fascinating Searches of 2022

The list created by Google is divided between a number of categories such as actors, landmarks, etc

Over the last few years, it has become a tradition for big and small brands to showcase highlights or wrap ups for the whole year. Google just like every year has created a wrap up of the most popular searches in 2022.

Starting off, the most searched word of the year was wordle, a word guessing game that took the internet by storm in 2022. With a large number of people searching wordle’s word of the day, it was only logical for wordle to get this position.

Getting into the news section, the most popular search was regarding the US election day, the second most searched news was the passing away of Queen Elizabeth, the third most popular news search was regarding actress Betty White.

The most searched song on Google came off as a little unexpected since it came from a Marvel inspired Disney animated movie named ‘Encanto’. The song is named ‘We don’t Talk About Bruno’.

Johnny Depp won by a big margin in the category for the most searched people on the internet. This was largely due to the actor’s public court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The list for the top searched TV Show was topped by Euphoria and Strangers Things, both of which dominated Netflix top ranks in a number of different countries.

The top most searched cultural landmark was found to be the Skinwalker Ranch in Utah because of the various alien theories and UFO sightings connected to it.

Google towards the end of it’s list also included a rather funny category known as songs searched by humming into the Google microphone and the category was dominated by the song ‘Everybody’ by the Backstreet boys.

