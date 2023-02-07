Google Launches Bard: its Very Own Ghat GPT Rival

Before being rolled out to public in the coming months, Bard is currently being tested by a group of testers

Google just announced its very own AI Chatbot named ‘Bard’, rolled out as a rival to Chat GPT, the Bard is currently under testing and will be available to the public in a few months.

According to details, the Bard is built on a one of Google’s existing large language model Lamda or ‘LaMDA’. This large language model is so advanced and human-like that engineers have often described it to be sentient.

Once rolled out to the public, this will be a major jump for AI and add major competition to the already competitive AI industry therefore we can expect to see some amazing and mind blowing AI technologies coming up over the next few years.

Designed to answer questions using AI and its vast database, Chat Bots such as Chat GPT and Bard can revolutionize the ways we use and interact with technology.

According to Google CEO Sundah Pichai “Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models.”

With Chatbots actively taking in their information from the internet, there is a high possibility for them to share content that is deemed offensive or harmful, however Google says that all its AI services will be “bold and responsible”.

To make the Bard easily accessible and allow more people to use it at one time, Google has built it using a lighter version of the Lamda.

Talking about AI Chatbots, the Google CEO said that they will ultimately be used in internet searches.

“Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in Search that distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web,” he said.

Read more:

Apple Will Launch An Even More Expensive iPhone Variant “Ultra” Next Year