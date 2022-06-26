Google launches Think Games & Gaming Growth Lab as part of latest, ongoing efforts to grow Pakistan’s gaming industry

Google today announced it has successfully launched Think Games, Pakistan’s first thought leadership and knowledge-sharing event for game developers, which saw over 1,600 attendees. First announced in May 2022, the two–day event aimed to create an environment for Google leaders and local gaming experts to share insights, tools, and best practices to help developers create, grow and scale world-class games.

Google today also celebrated the graduation of the Gaming Growth Lab (GGL), an 11-week acceleration program designed to help emerging mobile game studios in Pakistan reach their full potential by addressing their business challenges and expanding their offerings. Participants underwent training workshops and deep-dive consultations where they had access to a wide range of experts from Google and the gaming industry. A total of 54 mobile gaming studios graduated today after completing the program.

Think Games and GGL marked the latest efforts by Google to help grow Pakistan’s gaming industry and put it on the world map. Gaming continues to be one of the biggest industries worldwide and Pakistan is well-positioned to be a global gaming powerhouse. Globally, the gaming industry is expected to reach $219 billion in 2024. Some of the local game developers such as Hazel Mobile Group, Game District, and GeniTeam have gained recognition on the international stage.

Farhan Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said,

“We’re excited to see the progress of our key initiatives Think Games and Gaming Growth Lab as we strive to support Pakistan to become a top player in the global gaming industry. On top of a vibrant gaming ecosystem that is supported by companies like Google, the country has all the components it needs, among them a rising community of young, diverse, and entrepreneurial gaming developers who have the ambition and hunger to build great games. Our work is ongoing and through our various efforts, we hope to help Pakistani developers build great games for the world.”

Among the GGL graduates is MicZon, a mobile gaming publishing company founded by Nouman Sharif in 2018. The company’s key learnings from the GGL include strategies on user acquisition and games monetization. Since joining the program in March 2022, MicZon has seen a 35% increase in app downloads and revenue, and is forecasting a 20% year-on-year growth in downloads and revenue for 2022.

Ehtisham Malik, Head of Marketing at MicZon shared,

“The GGL program is an important initiative that will take Pakistan’s gaming industry to the next level. All the information we learnt at GGL has been very helpful and relevant to our business. Thank you Google Gaming Growth Lab Pakistan for helping Pakistani developers and publishers!”

To know more about Google’s commitment to Pakistan Gaming, read and sign up on the Google for Games newsletter on their official website.