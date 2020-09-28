Google Meet will have 60 mins limit starting next month

With the unanticipated rise of Zoom, Microsoft Teams stepped in as a good platform for educational institutes as well as businesses. Google also got in the action by making their Google Meet platform meetings free for the users.

Google announced in April 2020 that video meetings would be free for all its users and there wouldn’t be any time limit on the meetings as well until the 30th of September. After which there would be a 60 min time limit for the free users. Looks like Google is sticking to this change as the date arises.

Google had even added the Meet option directly into the Gmail app for the ease of its users and to increase adoption but keeping the limit on the meetings may dissuade the users and they may migrate to other platforms.

Free users were also given access to G Suite Enterprise features like 300 hours of meeting time and up to 250 participants in one meeting.

There would only be two options left for users now; They need to limit their meetings to 60 minutes or less with less than 49 participants or to buy their G Suite subscription with the max tier G Suite Enterprise costing about $25 per month.

