Google Messages now lets users remove sent messages from other phones when the chat uses RCS. The option appears after a long press. Users will see ‘Delete For Everyone’, which removes the message for every participant in the chat. The previous option only removed the message from the local device.

Remote message deletion works when both sender and recipient use RCS-compatible apps and networks. The feature will not affect legacy SMS threads or unsupported apps.

Google rolled out the feature to testers earlier this year, and it is now widening to more users. The change reduces the risk of an accidental message causing harm.

RCS brings modern messaging features such as typing indicators, high-resolution media group chats, reactions, GIFs, and stickers. RCS also supports richer delivery receipts. The new ‘Delete For Everyone’ feature aligns with other tools that let users correct mistakes after sending messages.

The implementation of remote message deletion can be based on the RCS Universal Profile or on Google-specific extensions. Future compatibility with other devices, including some that run other operating systems, is probable since it uses the Universal Profile. That would make the feature work across more phones.

Users should update Google Messages to the latest version and check their chat status to confirm RCS is active. The users can switch chat features on and off, or contact their carrier, when the feature fails. There is also the possibility that some messages to be kept by any receiver after deletion of the messages via forwarding.