By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 53 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Youtube Replaces Trending Page With Category Based Charts

In a major development for online privacy, Google has agreed to pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of illegally collecting data from children under 13 on YouTube, violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

The lawsuit alleged that Google violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by tracking kids’ viewing habits to power targeted ads  a practice prohibited when applied to minors.

The settlement could benefit up to 45 million U.S. residents who used YouTube while under the age of 13 between July 1, 2013 and April 1, 2020. Eligible users will be able to file claims once the court finalizes procedures, though payout amounts will depend on the number of claims submitted.

This is not Google’s first penalty over children’s privacy. In 2019, the company and its subsidiary YouTube paid a record $170 million fine to U.S. regulators for similar violations.

The latest case highlights growing concerns over Big Tech’s handling of children’s data, as lawmakers push for stricter regulations and parents call for greater accountability in the digital space.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Spotify
Spotify Adds Option to Build Your Own Playlist Transitions
Google Pixel 10 Series
Google Pixel 10 Series US Prices Leak, Covering All Storage Variants
Data Protection Act Pakistan IT
Data Protection Standards Issued to Safeguard Citizens
New Aeolus L8 Ev Covers Karachi Islamabad Without Refill
New Aeolus L8 EV Covers Karachi–Islamabad Without Refill
Zong
Audit Report Exposes Zong’s Spectrum Misuse Worth Rs53.5 Billion
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15 While Profit Slips
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15% While Profit Slips
Mits Boltz 2 Ai Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery With 1000x Speed
MIT’s Boltz-2 AI Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery with 1,000× Speed
Pakistan Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Betting Forex Binary Apps
Pakistan’s NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Betting, Forex, Binary Apps
Bitcoin Tumbles To 113k As Crypto Market Slumps
Bitcoin Tumbles to $113K as Crypto Market Slumps
Traffic Challans
Traffic Challans in Punjab to Be Received Directly on WhatsApp
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting In Search Campaigns Adopts Ai
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting in Search Campaigns, Adopts AI
EV Manufacturing
Chinese Firm to Build EV Manufacturing Facility in Punjab
Has Bise Lahore Decided To End Hard Copy Mark Sheets For Exams
Has BISE Lahore Decided to End Hard Copy Result Mark Sheets?