In a major development for online privacy, Google has agreed to pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of illegally collecting data from children under 13 on YouTube, violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

The lawsuit alleged that Google violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by tracking kids’ viewing habits to power targeted ads a practice prohibited when applied to minors.

The settlement could benefit up to 45 million U.S. residents who used YouTube while under the age of 13 between July 1, 2013 and April 1, 2020. Eligible users will be able to file claims once the court finalizes procedures, though payout amounts will depend on the number of claims submitted.

This is not Google’s first penalty over children’s privacy. In 2019, the company and its subsidiary YouTube paid a record $170 million fine to U.S. regulators for similar violations.

The latest case highlights growing concerns over Big Tech’s handling of children’s data, as lawmakers push for stricter regulations and parents call for greater accountability in the digital space.