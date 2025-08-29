By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 5 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google

Google is giving Android users a more personal calling experience with its new “Calling Cards” feature. Instead of tiny contact photos, users will now see full-screen images and styled names when someone calls.

The feature feels similar to Apple’s Contact Posters, but it is designed exclusively for Android through the Google Phone app.

How Calling Cards Work

According to the source, the update is rolling out as part of Google’s Material 3 Expressive design overhaul. Once available, users will notice a banner in the Phone app introducing the feature.

Google Phone App Brings Custom Calling Cards To Android Google Calling Cards

 

From there, Calling Cards can be created by selecting an image from the camera, gallery, or Google Photos, and then customizing the font and color for contact names. Each contact can be given a unique design, though, unlike iOS, the cards remain local to your device only.

Extra Features Rolling Out

Alongside Calling Cards, Google is also launching “Take a Message.” This feature automatically answers missed calls with a greeting and generates instant transcripts. Users can record custom greetings or choose from presets, while all messages stay securely stored on the device.

The feature is available on Pixel 4 or newer and on Pixel Watch 2 when paired with Pixel 6 or later.

 

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

