Google Phone App Gets Sleek Redesign With Smarter Features

Google has rolled out a major update to its Phone app, offering Android users a simplified, modern interface aimed at delivering a more intuitive and fluid calling experience. The redesign, now available to beta testers, brings both visual and functional upgrades as part of Google’s ongoing “Material 3 Expressive” design initiative.

The update introduces a streamlined tab layout, positioning the three core functions, “Home”, “Keypad”, and “Voicemail”, at the bottom of the screen for easier navigation.

Home: This central tab now acts as a smart hub, offering users an overview of recent call history and quick access to frequently contacted people.

Keypad: Designed for efficiency, this section not only supports manual dialing but also smartly suggests contacts while typing.

Voicemail: A dedicated tab gives users easy access to saved voicemails, allowing for smooth message management.

Another highlight of the update is the inclusion of gesture-based call controls. Users can now accept or reject calls with a single tap or horizontal swipe, eliminating the need for complex on-screen actions. This minor tweak adds a layer of modern responsiveness to the app’s feel.

This redesign is one piece of Google’s broader push toward a more cohesive Android experience. The Material 3 Expressive design language is gradually being applied across Google’s suite of apps, with the Phone app update likely paving the way for similar improvements in other core services.

With the Pixel 10 on the horizon, many expect Google to deliver additional innovations and refinements across its software lineup in the coming months.

Gradual Rollout and What to Expect

The update currently reaches only beta users, but Google plans to roll it out to a wider audience in the coming weeks. The design improvements are subtle but meaningful, offering smoother navigation, better organization, and a touch of visual elegance that aligns with the future of Android.

Google’s commitment to polishing user experience through thoughtful updates shows no signs of slowing down, especially as anticipation builds around new devices and deeper app integration.