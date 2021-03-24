Google photos is now integrated with Google lens to enable smarter access

Launched in 2017, Google Lens is an image recognition system used to recognize objects, scan text or a QR Code, automatically connect to a Wi-Fi network by pointing its label with the camera or translating the restaurant elements menu. However, taking advantage of Google Lens on your smartphone has not been an easy procedure. While some manufacturers offer a dedicated menu in their own photo application, the easiest procedure until now was to launch Google Assistant on your smartphone and then press the dedicated icon.

Google has now updated Google Photos, its photo, and video hosting and editing service, to automatically integrate Google Lens, as reported by Android Police. Among the features noted by Android Police, text recognition is a notable mention.

By analyzing an image from your smartphone containing text, you will be able to translate it, read it, or even transfer it automatically to a computer as soon as it is connected to the same Google account. It is also possible to buy a product recognized by Google Lens on the Internet or to discover similar images.

Concretely, this integration of Lens with Google Photos will allow more people to discover Google’s image recognition tool’s functions.

