By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Photos Upgrades Image To Video Feature With Veo 3 Power

Google has introduced its latest video generation model Veo 3 to Google Photos, giving users in the United States (US) the ability to turn still images into short video clips through the app Create tab. The rollout is part of Google strategy to expand access to its most advanced artificial intelligence technology by integrating it into widely used consumer products.

Improved AI Model

The new Veo 3 model delivers higher quality image to video results than its predecessor Veo 2, which already powers the existing Photo to video option in Google Photos. Veo 3 was first introduced at the company I O developer conference in May 2025 and became available in July on the Gemini app under the AI Ultra and AI Pro subscription tiers. On Gemini, users could create three videos per day, with each video carrying both visible and invisible watermarks that identified the content as AI generated.

Expanded Features In Photos

In Google Photos, the technology takes a more consumer-friendly shape. Users can animate memories or add movement to older photos directly from their galleries. Unlike Veo 2, which offered six-second clips, Veo 3 currently generates four-second clips and does not include audio. The option remains free with a limited number of generations. AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers have increased access to more generations.

The feature is available in the Create hub in the Photos app, a special section of creative tools that are AI-powered. Alongside Veo 3, the hub offers a remix option to change photo styles, collage building, montage creation, cinematic photos that create moving 3D-like images, and tools to produce GIFs from pictures.

Scale And Usage

Google Photos is one of the company’s largest consumer platforms with more than 1.5 billion monthly active users as of May 2025. Google makes AI video generation available to a much larger audience by integrating Veo 3 into this platform. The company has pointed out that the most recent feature will assist individuals to improve their personal recollections without losing sight of the reality that AI-created media is labeled and utilized in a sensible way.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

