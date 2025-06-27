Google Relaunches Ask Photos With Speed Boost Wider Access

Google has officially resumed the rollout of its AI-powered Ask Photos feature in the Google Photos app. The relaunch follows a short pause earlier this month, where engineers addressed issues related to speed and reliability. The company now claims the system can deliver results faster for simple keyword queries, while complex prompts continue to be handled by Gemini AI running in the background.







Users can now ask the app basic things like “beach” or “dogs” and receive immediate results. For deeper prompts like “what did I eat in Rome?” or “show me the best photos for wallpapers,” Gemini activates silently behind the scenes and completes the response over time.

Traditional Search Tools Also Return

In addition to AI responses, the reintroduction of classic keyword search brings back a feature that many power users missed. The app once again supports exact phrase matching for filenames, captions, and even visible text detected inside images. This hybrid approach allows users to combine speed with specificity, making the overall search function far more versatile.

Google clarified that users don’t have to choose between AI and manual search. Instead, the system determines which engine to activate depending on the prompt’s complexity.







Wider Rollout To Begin Soon

After limiting the original preview to a small group, Google is now expanding Ask Photos to more users in the U.S. To access the feature, users must be 18 or older, have their account language set to English, and enable Face Groups within their photo settings.

Cautious Ask Photos Rollout

This measured launch follows other recent Google pauses, including a halt on AI Overviews in Search and changes to Gemini’s image generator. These events highlight how even tech giants are adapting carefully as AI tools move from labs to real-world usage.