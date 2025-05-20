Google Releases Mobile Version of NotebookLM Ahead of I/O 2025

Google has released the mobile apps for NotebookLM, its AI-powered research and note-taking tool, on Monday. The launch occurred a day earlier than the initially announced date, ahead of the I/O 2025 keynote.







Since its debut in 2023, NotebookLM has been confined to desktop use, providing users with smart summaries and AI-assisted document understanding. But now, Google has extended its reach, answering “one of the most frequent requests” from users, making the app accessible on Android and iOS.

NotebookLM’s mobile apps bring the full weight of its desktop functionality into a more portable format. Users can:

Create and browse notebooks

Upload and manage sources (PDFs, websites, YouTube videos, or text)

Summarize materials with AI

Ask questions about their documents using a chat-based interface

Users can instantly add supported content to NotebookLM by tapping the share icon while viewing it, streamlining the sharing process.







AI-Generated Podcasts: Audio Overviews

A standout feature of the app is access to “Audio Overviews,” AI-generated, podcast-style summaries based on user-provided sources. These overviews support both background playback and offline listening, offering a hands-free way to consume and absorb key information, whether you’re reviewing a document or preparing for a meeting.

There’s even an option to “Join” the AI hosts (currently in beta) to ask follow-up questions during playback, blending interactive learning with passive listening.

A Refined Interface with Familiar Features

Launching the app presents a homepage filled with your notebooks, each displayed as a colorful card featuring its title, emoji tag, number of sources, and last modified date. Quick filters at the top allow users to sort by Recent, Shared, Title, and Downloaded.

Inside each notebook, a bottom navigation bar gives easy access to Sources, Chat Q&A, and Studio. This setup mirrors the experience of the web version but is now optimized for mobile.

NotebookLM adapts to your system’s appearance settings, offering both light and dark modes without needing a manual toggle. The interface works well across smartphones and tablets, though it doesn’t yet fully utilize Material You (Material 3) design elements.

Google launched the app a day before Google I/O 2025 begins. This timing suggests the company will share more announcements during the keynote. These may include expansions or new AI integrations. The app is now available for download on Google Play and the App Store, marking a significant milestone in AI productivity tools.

By going mobile, NotebookLM not only addresses a top user demand but also reinforces Google’s broader mission: using AI to enhance how people digest and engage with complex content. With this release, Google blends flexibility, intelligence, and convenience into one streamlined experience.